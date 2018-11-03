JUST IN
Woman, daughter killed in road mishap

Press Trust of India  |  Sikar 

A woman and her daughter were crushed to death by a speeding truck in the district on Saturday, police said.

The victim mother-daughter were sitting along a roadside near a bus stand when the incident took place under Ramgarh Shekhawati police station area.

The deceased were identified as Chandrakala (60) and her daughter Suman (35).

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

