Woman, daughter killed in road mishap

A woman and her daughter were crushed to death by a speeding truck in the district on Saturday, police said.

The victim mother-daughter were sitting along a roadside near a bus stand when the incident took place under station area.

The deceased were identified as Chandrakala (60) and her daughter (35).

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, police said.

