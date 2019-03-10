Woman dies in accidental fire with her daughter

A 28-year-old woman from Maharashtra's district died due to burn injuries along with her two-year-old daughter when her bid to threaten her husband, with whom she had a heated exchange, went horribly wrong, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred on March 8 night when Sushmita Mallik allegedly doused herself in kerosene out of anguish, following an argument with her husband Ratikant, who works in a powerloom in the town, a said.

In a bid to threaten her husband, Sushmita apparently lit the match accidentally, leading to fire which engulfed herself and her daughter Subhoshree, the added.

put out the flames and rushed Sushmita and the child to hospital, where they died while undergoing treatment, according to the

remains admitted for burn injuries.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)