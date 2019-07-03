JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CM says he is committed to provide houses to police personnel

US sanctions Cuban state-run oil company over Venezuela
Business Standard

Woman ends life by jumping into dam

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmednagar 

A 35-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Mula dam near here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The woman, identified as Savita Dethe, a resident of Karpe Estate in Rahuri, came to the dam on a two-wheeler and jumped into its water. Some fishermen tried to save her, inspector of Rahuri police station, Hanumantrao Gade, told PTI.

She was taken out of water and rushed to a local hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he added.

The reason behind her extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU