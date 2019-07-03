CASHe partners Magicbricks to facilitate short-term loans for tenants

-
Digital lending platform CASHe partners with online property marketplace Magicbricks to facilitate short-term loans for tenants.
CASHe mainly caters to the young salaried class or the millennials for their funding needs.
The tie-up will enable tenants to avail short-term loans to finance their rental security deposits for renting a flat, it said.
The facility will be available on Magicbricks platform for rental residential in six cities - Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad - with further expansion planned for other cities.
