Bus service on Manali-Kaza route to resume Thursday

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will resume its bus service on the Kullu-Manali-Kaza route after about nine months on Thursday, an official said.

The bus service to Spiti would resume as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has submitted a road fitness report after snow clearance on the route, Keylong-based HRTC regional manager Mangal Chand Manepa told PTI.

The Manali-Kunzum-Kaza road was opened for light vehicles on Wednesday after about nine months, said CR Meena, officer commanding, 108 Road Construction Company of the BRO.

The road was blocked since September 23 last year following a record snowfall.

"Our jawans had to work for 18 hours a day to clear the snow on the highway," he added.

"Clearing snow on the 60-km-stretch from Gramphu to Losar remains a very difficult task as no one resides there," he said, adding that machinery would remain deployed to meet any emergency.

Meena said the work on the widening of the road was still on in some parts.

Social workers Rigzin Hayarappa, Hee Ram Gaud and Sudarshan Jaspa from Lahaul-Spiti has urged the BRO to keep the machinery at vital points so that the road could be kept open.

Meanwhile, residents of Spiti Valley heaved a sigh of relief after the road was thrown open to traffic.

They remained cut-off from Lahaul and Manali for about nine months.

Those associated with the tourism industry in Spiti said, "The tourist season was hit this year due to the delay in opening the road. The tourists had no option but to visit Spiti via Kinnaur. Now, tourists can visit Spiti from Manali and Lahaul directly.

