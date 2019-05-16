Vehicle from Bhagwat's convoy suffers tyre burst, one injured

-
ALSO READ
Chandrapur: Forest department rescues bear after it enters residential area
Man dies in suspected tiger attack in Chandrapur district
Tribal girls sexually abused at residential school in Maha
10 killed in truck-van collision in Chandrapur
Notice to Cong leaders for remarks over sexual abuse victims
-
A vehicle from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's convoy suffered a tyre burst at Varora in Chandrapur district on Thursday, in which one of its occupants reportedly got injured, police said.
Bhagwat was returning to Nagpur from Chandrapur when the incident took place, an RSS functionary from Nagpur said.
"A tyre of one of the vehicles from Bhagwat's convoy burst and one person traveling in it reportedly suffered injuries," Chandrapur superintendent of police Maheshwar Reddy told PTI.
The incident occurred around 5 pm on Varora-Nandori Road in Chandrapur district, he said.
Bhagwat is fine, the RSS functionary said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU