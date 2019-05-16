Vehicle from Bhagwat's convoy suffers tyre burst, one injured

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

A vehicle from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's convoy suffered a tyre burst at Varora in Chandrapur district on Thursday, in which one of its occupants reportedly got injured, police said.

Bhagwat was returning to Nagpur from Chandrapur when the incident took place, an RSS functionary from Nagpur said.

"A tyre of one of the vehicles from Bhagwat's convoy burst and one person traveling in it reportedly suffered injuries," Chandrapur superintendent of police Maheshwar Reddy told PTI.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Varora-Nandori Road in Chandrapur district, he said.

Bhagwat is fine, the RSS functionary said.

