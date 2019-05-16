Vehicle from Bhagwat's convoy suffers tyre burst, one injured

A vehicle from Mohan Bhagwat's convoy suffered a tyre burst at Varora in district on Thursday, in which one of its occupants reportedly got injured, police said.

Bhagwat was returning to from when the incident took place, an RSS functionary from said.

"A tyre of one of the vehicles from Bhagwat's convoy burst and one person traveling in it reportedly suffered injuries," superintendent of police told

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Varora-Nandori Road in Chandrapur district, he said.

Bhagwat is fine, the RSS functionary said.

