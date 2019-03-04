Woman gang raped in Assam's Nagaon district

A 22-year old woman was allegedly gang raped in Assam's district, police said on Monday.

The woman was allegedly gang raped on Sunday night at Halodhibari village, a said quoting the FIR lodged by the family members of the victim.

The woman was abducted by some people on Sunday evening and taken to a paddy field and allegedly raped by five-six persons, the said.

