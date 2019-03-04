Woman gang raped in Assam's Nagaon district

A 22-year old woman was allegedly gang raped in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on Monday.
The woman was allegedly gang raped on Sunday night at Halodhibari village, a police officer said quoting the FIR lodged by the family members of the victim.
The woman was abducted by some people on Sunday evening and taken to a paddy field and allegedly raped by five-six persons, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
