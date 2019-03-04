UK leader visits Salisbury a year after Novichok attack

British Theresa May praised the "spirit and resolve" of people in Salisbury, England as the city on marked a year since a attack on a Russian ex-

The of and his daughter, Yulia, represented the first use of a on British soil. The March 4, 2018 attack triggered a diplomatic freeze and raised tensions between Britain and to levels unseen since the Cold War.

It also hammered businesses in the city, which draws tourists to its medieval cathedral and the nearby It was not until last week that police declared that decontamination efforts in were complete.

"What I have seen today here in is the tremendous spirit and resolve of the people of Salisbury," May said.

"It has been a difficult year for them and particularly difficult for the immediate victims of the reckless attack that took place on the streets of and the use of a chemical weapon, a nerve agent, on our streets." Sergei Skripal, a Russian turned double agent for Britain, and his visiting daughter were found unconscious on a park bench after being exposed to the Novichok.

They spent weeks in critical condition but recovered. Officials said they were taken to a secret location after they got out of the hospital.

A also was sickened. A few months after the attack on the Skripals, a local man found a perfume bottle containing traces of the discarded nerve agent. He became severely ill and his girlfriend died from the accidental exposure.

The March ignited a diplomatic confrontation in which hundreds of envoys were expelled by both and Western nations.

Britain alleges the attack was planned to kill and authorised at a senior level of the Russian state. repeatedly denied the accusation.

The marked Monday's anniversary by publishing a long rebuttal and list of what it said were "unanswered questions" about the attack.

The embassy denied that was the source of the nerve agent and accused British authorities of "secretiveness and lack of clarity" about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)