Woman jumps on metro tracks to fetch money; rescued

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 24-year-old woman allegedly jumped on the tracks at Dwarka Mor station Tuesday morning to fetch her money which had fallen there, leading to brief disruption of services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, officials said.

However, the woman, a resident of Jharoda Kalan in the city, did not sustain any injuries.

The incident took place around 10:40 am, they said.

She was rescued and sent to a hospital, a DMRC official said.

A senior police officer said she "jumped on the tracks to fetch her money which had fallen on the tracks".

Earlier, the metro official said, "The woman fell on the tracks when a train, going towards Noida, was approaching the platform."

Services of the Blue Line metro were briefly affected due to the incident and soon restored to normal, he added.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 15:45 IST

