Woman jumps on metro tracks to fetch money; rescued

A 24-year-old woman allegedly jumped on the tracks at Mor station Tuesday morning to fetch her money which had fallen there, leading to brief disruption of services on the Metro's Blue Line, officials said.

However, the woman, a resident of Jharoda Kalan in the city, did not sustain any injuries.

The incident took place around 10:40 am, they said.

She was rescued and sent to a hospital, a said.

A said she "jumped on the tracks to fetch her money which had fallen on the tracks".

Earlier, the said, "The woman fell on the tracks when a train, going towards Noida, was approaching the platform."



Services of the metro were briefly affected due to the incident and soon restored to normal, he added.

The connects Sector 21 in to Noida Electronic City.

