Woman raped by man on pretext of marriage

A 26-year-old woman here has accused a man of raping her several times in the past few months on the pretext of marriage, police said Tuesday.

The woman lodged a complaint at the station on Monday, (SHO) RB Kaul said.

He said a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped for several months on the promise of marriage. But, when she put pressure on the man to marry her, he allegedly refused her proposal and threatened her, the SHO said.

