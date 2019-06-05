Woman shot dead by militants in Pulwama

Militants shot dead a woman and injured a man Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
"Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in Pulwama district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a police official said.
He said the deceased woman has been identified as Nigeena Bano.
Further details are awaited, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
