Woman shot dead by militants in Pulwama

Militants shot dead a woman and injured a man Wednesday in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Terrorists fired upon a man and a woman at Singoo-Narbal in district today. While the lady succumbed to injuries, the injured man has been rushed to a hospital," a said.

He said the deceased woman has been identified as

Further details are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)