Jussie Smollett will not return to 'Empire': Lee Daniels

"Empire" co-creator has clarified that Jusie will not be featuring in the sixth and final season of the hit musical drama.

Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon in the Fox show, was written out of the last two episodes of season five after he was accused by Police of orchestrating a staged assault against himself earlier this year.

In response to a report, claiming that the show's writers were preparing for the actor's return on the show, tweeted, "This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to 'Empire'."



Smollett, 36, was initially charged with 16 felony counts related to filing a false police report. The charges were later dropped, though the city of is seeking reimbursement from the to cover over USD 130,000 in investigatory fees, which he has refused to cover.

After "Empire" was renewed for a sixth season, the cast of the show released a letter, which was signed by lead stars and Terrence Howard, urging the makers to reinstate the for the next season.

Recently, had also made it clear that the studio has "no plans" regarding Smollett's return to the show.

"Empire" was created by and Danny Strong, who executive produce alongside Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)