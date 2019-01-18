Women activists demand improvement in condition of prisons

-
Women activists on Friday demanded improvement in jail conditions in the country, with special focus on political prisoners.
Sukalo, a Gond Adivasi from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, spent several weeks in a prison, but according to her she had not committed a crime.
"I was in jail because I fought for my land, not because I committed a crime. I wasn't afraid of jail then and I am not afraid now. I was beaten, tortured and made to live in an overcrowded prison where the capacity is for 250 women but over 700 were put up," Sukalo said.
Among women activists who have been jailed is prominent lawyer Vrinda Grover. She demanded a movement for improvement of jail conditions with special focus on political prisoners.
Human rights activist Uma Chakravorty echoed the words of Grover, saying a movement for improved prison conditions is the need of the hour.
