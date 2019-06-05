BJP takes control of municipality, its first in Bengal

The BJP Tuesday took control of the Municipality, its first civic body in West Bengal, after a majority of its coucillors switched over to the BJP, days after the polls results are announced.

The tenure of the civic body is till 2020, when it will go to polls.

In the board meeting, the BJP bagged 26 votes in the civic body of 34 wards, marking the passing of control from the state's ruling party TMC to the BJP.

The remaining eight councillors were absent.

Sourav Singh, nephew of Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh, was elected as a new chairman of the Municipality in North 24 district.

Arjun Singh, a former four-time TMC MLA, had wrested Barrackpore from his old party. He was also the chairman of the municipality since 2010 till April.

Arjun Singh, who had switched over to the BJP ahead of polls, was removed from the post of municipality chairman in April in a secret ballot after a no confidence motion was passed against him.

The no confidence against Singh was brought by some of the TMC councillors and Singh lost it by a margin of 21-11.

However, he turned the tables on the TMC after his victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)