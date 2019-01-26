Women prowess mesmerises crowd at 70th R-Day parade on Rajpath

Women power was on full display during the 70th parade on on Saturday with several and Army contingents being led by them and a woman exhibiting stunts on bike.

The all-women Assam Rifles contingent created history this year by participating for the first time in a parade.

Contingents of the Navy, Army Service Corps and a unit of (transportable satellite terminal) were all led by women officers.

Capt from the became the first woman to perform bike stunts, alongside her male teammates as part of daredevils, a major attraction every

Her standing salute from the bike drew loud applause from the audience.

For the first time, a lady officer, Lt. led a contingent of the Army Service Corps and Capt Bhavna Syal, a third-generation in the armed forces, led the transportable satellite terminal's contingent.

In a first, Shankhnaad, a military tune composed by an Indian classical music exponent based on a poem penned by a veteran, was also played during the parade.

celebrated its 70th Republic Day with a grand display of its military might and rich cultural diversity as the ceremonial parade rolled down the majestic here in the presence of South African as the chief guest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)