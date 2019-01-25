Martial tune 'Sankhnaad' to be played at Republic Day

-
ALSO READ
Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade on Wednesday, traffic restrictions to be in place
IAF's An-32 to fly with biofuel at Republic Day flypast
Police, paramilitary forces participate in full dress rehearsal for R-Day parade
All CAPF contingents except one out of Republic Day parade this time
Women power to be showcased at Rajpath this Republic Day
-
'Sankhnaad', a martial tune created for the Indian armed forces, will be played for the first time on the 70th Republic Day parade in New Delhi Saturday.
Since independence, the Indian defence forces have been playing 'martial tune' created before independence by the Britishers.
However, a new martial tune titled 'Shankanadh', based on Indian classical music, was dedicated to the nation on October 7, 2018.
This new tune has been composed by Dr Tanuja Nafde, a vocalist (Hindustani classical), academician and composer from Nagpur.
Nafde told PTI that on the request of a top officer of the Mahar Regiment, she composed a regiment song based on Indian classical music for their platinum jubilee celebrations in 2016.
The song, based on a poem written by Brigadier Vivek Sohal, glorifies the achievements and contribution of the Mahar Regiment, she said.
The martial tune cleared all the administrative approvals and was subsequently dedicated to the nation on October 7, 2018 as the martial tune for the all defence forces, Nafde said.
The tune will be played at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, she said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU