'Sankhnaad', a martial tune created for the Indian armed forces, will be played for the first time on the 70th in New Saturday.

Since independence, the Indian defence forces have been playing 'martial tune' created before independence by the Britishers.

However, a new martial tune titled 'Shankanadh', based on Indian classical music, was dedicated to the nation on October 7, 2018.

This new tune has been composed by Dr Tanuja Nafde, a (Hindustani classical), academician and from

Nafde told that on the request of a top of the Mahar Regiment, she composed a regiment song based on Indian classical music for their platinum jubilee celebrations in 2016.

The song, based on a poem written by Vivek Sohal, glorifies the achievements and contribution of the Mahar Regiment, she said.

The martial tune cleared all the administrative approvals and was subsequently dedicated to the nation on October 7, 2018 as the martial tune for the all defence forces, Nafde said.

The tune will be played at the in New Delhi, she said.

