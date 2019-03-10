Women with outstanding achievements presented 'Freedom Awards'

Women with outstanding achievements were presented 'Freedom Awards' at an function held by an non-profit group at Peeragarhi here on Sunday.

The event organised by Foundation was attended by scores of women, said a statement by the group.

Udit Raj, of the foundation, said cannot become a developed country, unless women's participation in various fields increased.

"The contribution of women in India's is 17 per cent, which is very low. The percentage of women in the labour force of the country was 34 per cent in 2004, it has reduced to 25 per cent. This is a worrisome situation," he said.

A conference on the topic "Freedom of Women-A dream" was held as part of the event. Around 60 women were presented 'Freedom Awards' for their achievements in various fields during the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)