Decision time: Brexit deal returns to parliament

will on Tuesday vote again on Theresa May's deal, making the historic decision whether to back her plan or risk a chaotic exit from the EU in less than three weeks time.

Two months ago, the rejected the withdrawal agreement by a huge majority, and sent May back to renegotiate.

But leaders have rejected her demands as impossible, and without a breakthrough in the next 24 hours, some MPs have warned another defeat is "inevitable".

Unless it negotiates a delay, Britain would then be on course to leave the EU after 46 years of membership with no plan on March 29, causing huge disruption on both sides.

British and European officials have continued their talks this weekend, and May is ready to make a last-minute visit to if needed.

In the absence of visible progress, she has sought to remind MPs of the stakes involved in rejecting her divorce agreement.

"Back it and the UK will leave the Reject it and no one knows what will happen," she said in a speech on Friday. "We may not leave the EU for many months. We may leave without the protections that the deal provides. We may never leave at all."



A threatened cabinet revolt over the risks of leaving with no deal forced May to agree that MPs would be able to vote on Thursday on delaying Brexit, if her agreement is rejected.

But warned on Sunday that any delay would only help those seeking to keep Britain in the EU by holding another referendum.

"There is a risk and possibility that we end up losing if we get the votes wrong in the next couple of weeks," he told the

Speaking in Grimsby, a fishing port that voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, May asked for "one more push" to get an agreement. "The decisions that the makes over the next few days will have a big impact on the outcome of the vote," she said.

The talks are focused on the so-called backstop, an arrangement in the deal intended to keep the Irish border open.

It would keep Britain in the EU's customs union and parts of its single market until and unless another way -- such as a trade deal -- is found to avoid frontier checks.

Many MPs fear it is a trap to keep them tied to EU rules, but has rejected calls for a time limit or unilateral way out of the backstop arrangement.

EU repeated on Friday that the bloc could offer a legally binding statement confirming the backstop was only meant to be temporary. But this is unlikely to be enough to convince May's critics in the Commons, which rejected the deal by 432 votes to 202 in January.

"It is inevitable this unchanged withdrawal agreement will be voted down again," two senior Brexit-supporting MPs, Conservative and of the (DUP), warned on Sunday.

May has been wooing opposition Labour MPs with promises of protection for workers' rights and new funds for poor towns, but the leadership remains against her deal.

If the loses on Tuesday, MPs are expected to vote against a "no deal" exit on Wednesday, paving the way for the vote on delaying Brexit on Thursday.

May is offering the possibility of a "short, limited" delay, but is herself opposed, warning that eventually MPs will have to make a decision about Britain's future.

Any delay would also have to be approved by the other 27 EU leaders, who are next meeting at a Brussels summit on March 21-22 -- a week before Brexit day. Labour has said it would back a delay of a few months, during which it will try to persuade MPs to back its alternative plan for an EU-UK customs union after Brexit.

confirmed it would not put forward a plan for a second referendum on Tuesday, but repeated that it reserved the right to do this at a later date.

