Work on hi-tech border surveillance project in progress: BSF

The work to set up hi-tech surveillance system along the 2000-km sensitive stretch on the international border with and is likely to be completed in next six to seven years, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) said.

With the use of advanced technology, the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) will be able to spot intruders if they try to enter the Indian territory, BSF's A K told reporters here on Monday.

CIBMS is an integration of a number of new gadgets and technologies to ensure electronic surveillance of borders.

said under the CIBMS project, the work to install modern equipment in parts of India- border in Jammu and some other areas has been completed, while it is in progress in the border areas adjoining

"The work on CIBMS project is going on continuously. Under this, some of the world's best technologies are being used to keep a watch on the country's borders," he said.

He said the project has been implemented on priority basis in sensitive areas where conventional fences cannot be used in terrains like rivers, mountains and trenches.

"The CIBMS project can take six to seven years to complete. Under this project, a very strong technical mechanism is being put in place. This system will spot intruders if they try to enter our borders," said.

Initially, the project is being implemented on 2,000 km-long sensitive stretch along the border with and Bangladesh, he added.

Sharma was in district of to attend BSF's 49th Inter-Frontier Platoon Weapons Shooting Competition's closing ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)