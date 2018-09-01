3 smugglers apprehended

The BSF has apprehended three people for trying to smuggle drugs from across the border with here, officials said Saturday.

The three people were apprehended On Friday



Three mobile phones, one Pakistani SIM and an Indian SIM, and a vehicle has been seized from them.

Besides this, Indian currency worth Rs 6,954, Nepali currency worth Rs 25, US currency worth $1 have also been seized from them.

According to an official, an information regarding some suspicious movement in Sri Ganganagar sector was obtained.

"On this information, a special operation was launched by 91 in Sri Karanpur area and one person identified as Gurmeet Singh from Jalandhar was apprehended near 350 metres from the International Border," the said.

On his interrogation, two more persons, identified as Attar Singh and Surendra Singh, both from Sri Ganganagar, were apprehended with a Bolero vehicle.

During detailed interrogation of the trio, they confessed to have been planning to smuggle a drug consignment and had been carrying out a recce of the area.

All the three smugglers were later handed over to the police for further investigation.

