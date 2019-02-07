Work on Machilipatnam port begins

Construction work on the Machilipatnam deep-sea port began Thursday with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu performing the ground breaking ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said the port coming up near Manginapudi in Krishna district in an area of 4,800 acres would be ready for operations within two years and lead to all-round development of Andhra Pradesh.
Noting that the Navayuga Engineering company created a world record for for the most concrete continuously poured in 24 hours and the largest continuous concrete pour for the Polavaram irrigation project, he expressed confidence that the work on the port would also be completed in record time.
"A deep sea port at Machilipatnam is the dream of the people of this region and at last it is coming true, after crossing many hurdles and this is a historic occasion," he added.
The chief minister said the port would also benefit Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
It was estimated that the port would lead to 80,000 direct and indirect employment, he added.
Minister for Law and Youth and Sports K Ravindra, Deputy Assembly Speaker M Budda Prasad were among those present.
