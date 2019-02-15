World leaders condemn Pulwama attack, back India's fight against terrorism

Countries from across the globe, including the US, Russia, Australia, France, Saudi Arabia, and Bangladesh, have condemned the brutal terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) and extended support to in the fight against terrorism.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in and when a (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

Condemning the attack, Russian Friday said perpetrators and sponsors of the attack should be brought to book and reiterated his country's support for further strengthening counterterrorist cooperation with

In a message to and Narendra Modi, Putin said, "Please accept the most sincere condolences in connection with the loss of Indian in the terrorist act in the state of and We strongly condemn this brutal crime. The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished.

"I would like to reiterate the readiness for further strengthening counterterrorist cooperation with Indian partners. In Russia, we share the grief of friendly people of and hope for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

The US specifically singled out in its statement condemning the attack.

In a stern message to Pakistan, the has asked to "immediately end" its "support" to all terror groups and not to provide "safe haven" to them.

"The US calls on to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," said in a statement.

"This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the US and India," she said in the statement issued by the

Australia's political leaders also condemned the "heinous" terror attack. "We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and all those injured. Our thoughts are with my friend @narendramodi and the Indian people," tweeted on Friday.

said it was an atrocious attack. "To the family and friends of the soldiers killed and injured - we send our deepest condolences, support, and hope for a timely recovery for the injured," he said in a statement.

said it stood with India's fight against terrorism and extremism and denounced as "cowardly" the suicide attack.

The strong condemnation came days ahead of Saudi Abdulaziz Al Saud's state visit to India next week for talks with the top Indian leadership.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said in a statement that the country "condemns this terrorist act", and reiterated the country's "principled and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism".

French Minister of and Foreign Affair Jean-Yves Le Drian extended support to India, saying has always been and always will be by India's side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms.

"I most firmly condemn the heinous attack just perpetrated in India. My thoughts go out to the families of the fallen soldiers and my deepest solidarity to the and people. has always been and always will be by India's side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms."



" I call on every State to fight effectively against and their financing channels and to prevent cross-border movements of terrorist groups, such as the Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has claimed responsibility for this attack," Drian said.

said its unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and believes that such heinous acts of terrorism cannot be justified on any ground.

Condemning the attack, Preseident tweeted that the will continue to work with India and the international community to combat terrorism in our region and the world at large.

Prime Minister Sheikh said, " remains steadfast in its commitment against terrorism of all forms and maintains a zero-tolerance policy against any kind of terrorist activities. We would continue to work and cooperate with international community including India to eradicate menace of terrorism," added.

Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, tweeted, " is deeply saddened by the news of the horrific terrorist attack in strongly condemns terrorist attack of any nature. Our prayers are with the grieved family and we are following the situation closely."



Sri Lankan Prime Minister and of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa condemned the terrorist attack and offered their condolences to Prime Minister Modi.

also expressed deep "shock" over the terror attack carried out by the Jaish suicide bomber.

" has noted the reports of suicide terrorist attack. We are deeply shocked by this attack. We express deep condolences and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families," of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang told a in when asked about the incident.