Won't forgive, will avenge Pulwama deaths: CRPF

The CRPF on Friday said it won't "forget and forgive" but will "avenge" the death of 40 of its personnel in one of the worst terror attacks on its troops in Jammu and

The country's largest paramilitary force put out a tweet from its handle saying, "We will not forget, we will not forgive."



"We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged," it said in the

The force said that "in memory of the martyrs of the terrorist attack", all formations of the observed two minutes of silence and the force flag will fly half mast on Friday.

The toll in the attack has risen to 40 even as a full has been ordered by the in

The over 3-lakh personnel strong paramilitary force is deployed as the lead combat unit against terrorism and insurgency in the Valley and has deployed about 60,000 personnel (as part of 60 battalions) in the internal security grid of the state.

