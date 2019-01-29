World's largest digital sky survey issues biggest-ever astronomical data release

The world's largest digital sky survey has released the second edition of data -- amounting to over 1.6 petabytes the biggest astronomical information ever released, scientists say.

The (STScI) in the US in conjunction with the for (IfA), released data from -- the Panoramic Survey Telescope & Rapid Response System.

This second release contains over 1.6 petabytes of data, making it the largest volume of astronomical information ever released.

The amount of data is equivalent to two billion selfies, or 30,000 times the total text content of Wikipedia, researchers said.

The observatory consists of a 1.8-metre telescope equipped with a 1.4-billion-pixel Conceived and developed by the IfA, it embarked on a digital survey of the sky in visible and near-infrared light in May 2010.

was the first survey to observe the entire sky visible from Hawai'i multiple times in many colours of light. One of the survey's goals was to identify moving, transient, and variable objects, including asteroids that could potentially threaten the Earth.

The survey took approximately four years to complete, scanning the sky 12 times in five filters. This second data release provides, for the first time, access to all of the individual exposures at each epoch of time.

This will allow astronomers and public users of the archive to search the full survey for in the cosmos, discover moving objects in our own solar system, and explore the time domain of the universe.

"Pan-STARRS DR2 represents a vast quantity of astronomical data, with many great discoveries already unveiled," said Heather Flewelling, a at the Institute for in Hawai'i.

"These discoveries just barely scratch the surface of what is possible, however, and the community will now be able to dig deep, mine the data, and find the astronomical treasures within that we have not even begun to imagine," said Flewelling.

The four years of data comprise 3 billion separate sources, including stars, galaxies, and various other objects.

"The Pan-STARRS1 Survey allows anyone access to millions of images and catalogues containing precision measurements of billions of stars, galaxies, and moving objects," said Ken Chambers,

"While searching for Near Earth Objects, Pan-STARRS has made many discoveries from ' passing through our solar system to lonely planets between the stars; it has mapped the dust in three dimensions in our galaxy and found new streams of stars; and it has found new kinds of exploding stars and distant quasars in the early universe," Chambers said.

"We hope people will discover all kinds of things we missed in this incredibly large and rich dataset," he said.

