Fernandes was fighter for working class: Naidu

Describing as a "fighter" for the working class, M Venkaiah Tuesday condoled his death.

The veteran socialist passed away Tuesday morning following a

Naidu's office said in a tweet, "Shri Fernandes was a fighter for working class, a trade unionist, an upright politician, an able administrator, a great parliamentarian and above all was a good human being".

Fernandeswas a multi-faceted personality, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)