Wutip upgraded to super typhoon; lashes Guam with high winds

A powerful typhoon about 170 miles (274 kilometers) off the US territory of is lashing the with high winds and heavy rain.

The says Wutip was upgraded to a category 4 super typhoon as it gained intensity. Winds near the storm's center were estimated Sunday at 155 mph (249 kph).

Civil defense officials say will experience tropical storm force winds between 40-45 mph (64-72 kph) and rainfall of up to 6 inches (15.24 centimeters). Power outages were reported.

residents were advised to stay inside until the storm passes. Wutip was slowly moving northwest, away from Guam. The weather service said the storm could intensify to a category 5 typhoon before it begins to weaken late Sunday.

