Pak takes U-turn, says Bahawalpur seminary not linked to Jaish

Taking a complete U-turn, the government on Saturday dismissed its own claim of taking over the control of the (JeM) headquarters in and said the complex has no link with the terror outfit, which claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in

In a video message on social media, Pakistan's said the government took administrative control of Madrassatul Sabir and Jamia-e- in in line with the decisions taken during the meeting held on Thursday and as part of the Plan.

Rejecting his earlier announcement that the complex was JeM headquarters, Chaudhry said, "This is the madrassah (seminary) and is doing propaganda that it is the "



On Friday, the had told that the government has "taken over the control of the in Bahawalpur", about 400 km from

"The government of has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e- in Bahawalpur, allegedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, and appointed an to manage its affairs," he said.

This was the first time in years that the campus, about 430 km from Lahore, had been acknowledged by to be the headquarters of the terror outfit JeM led by

A statement issued by the on Friday also said the crackdown on Jaish "has been taken in line with the decision of the meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Imran Khan".

The Islamic seminaries in the campus has a faculty of 70 teachers and currently 600 students were studying in it, the statement said, adding that is providing security and protection to the campus.

Meanwhile, The on Saturday took a group of local journalists to the campus in and claimed that it is a "routine seminary having no link with JeM".

accompanied a group of journalists to the campus showing "business as usual" there.

The denied association of the seminary and the mosque with

"Some 600 students are studying here and none of them is associated with any banned organisation or involved in any terror activity," he said.

A local journalist, who visited the seminary and spoke to some students and teachers there, said, "When asked about the JeM and Masood Azhar, they showed complete ignorance about them. Perhaps they were briefed before our visit.

