Yeddyurappa urges BJP workers to live up to Modi's expectations

BJP B S urged the party workers to live up to Narendra Modi's expectation of winning 300 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections by winning all the 28 seats from the state alone.

"We have to live up to the expectation of Modiji by winning more than 300 seats and hence, we have to win all the 28 seats in This is the responsibility we have," said Yeddyurappa in his address to the 'pramukhs' (heads) of 10 Shakti Kendras in the run-up to the parliamentary polls.

He also asked the party cadres to serve as full-time workers just as Modi has been doing ever since he assumed office.

Giving a clarion call for "Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot", the party's slogan to the grassroots level workers for aggressive campaigning ahead of the elections, Yeddyurappa said the election dates could be announced any time soon.

He reminded Shakti Kendra 'pramukhs' that the had a vision to see as a superpower in the world.

Hence, it was the responsibility of all the party workers to put in all their efforts to make him the again, he added.

"Prime Minister Modi did not take rest for even a single day in the last four and half years. You have noticed that he is toiling hard to make and the party stronger," Yeddyurappa told the party workers.

Hailing who displayed extraordinary valour, Yeddyurappa said agreed to release him following a warning by Modi to safely hand over him to without a delay for a second, or else they will face the consequences.

Yeddyurappa had come under fire Thursday for his statement that the IAF's pre-emptive strike inside territory would help the party secure at least 22 out of 28 seats in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)