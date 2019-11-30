JUST IN
Banks gave about Rs 72,136 crore to NBFCs from April to October 2019
Yes Bank invoked 6.5 mn shares of Reliance Infra between November 25-28

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Private sector lender Yes Bank has invoked 65 lakh pledged shares of Reliance Infrastructure's promoter between November 25 to 28, the company has said in a BSE filing.

These shares, representing 2.57 per cent of the share capital of Reliance Infra, were held by one of the company's promoters Reliance Project Ventures and Management Ltd.

With this, the holding of Reliance Project Ventures and Management Ltd in Reliance Infra has come down from 30.05 per cent to 27.58 per cent, as per the filing.

Other promoters, including Anil Ambani, hold 6.98 per cent in RInfra.
First Published: Sat, November 30 2019. 16:45 IST

