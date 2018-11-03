'Yo-Yo' test should not be sole criteria for team selection: Kaif

Former India Mohammed Saturday said that the 'Yo-Yo' fitness test cannot be the "sole criteria" for picking players, calling for a more balanced approach in team selection.

The Indian team has set 16.1 as the test benchmark for the past couple of years and any failing to clear the test is not selected.

"Fitness is important as we have that the fielding standard of the Indian team has improved a lot. But there should be a balanced approach," said at the Ekamra Literature Festival here during a panel discussion on the topic 'The Secularist and Cricketer'.

"If a is scoring runs and taking wickets, dropping him solely on the basis that he could not pass the 'Yo-Yo' is not good," said Kaif, who was one of the fittest players of his time.

The most recent example was Ambati Rayudu, whose national comeback after nearly two years was stalled when he failed to clear the test despite scoring 600 plus runs in the IPL.

Subsequently, Rayudu cleared the fitness test and was picked for the Asia Cup.

"When I was in the team, there was test (beep test) to know the fitness of the players but never was a dropped from the team. He would be told that his fitness level was not good and will have make improvements in the next few months."



also found it strange that Rishabh Pant is being tried as an in 50-over

"Rishabh is basically a wicketkeeper but he has been made to field everywhere. I believe he will not be comfortable with that," said the 37-year-old Kaif, one of the best fielders of his time.

"With setting an example in fitness standards, the team is doing very well and that is reflecting on the results."



Kaif, who fought 2014 general elections, does not rule out joining politics one again.

"I fought the election on a ticket and lost. As of now, I am not thinking of joining politics and fight elections once again. But you will never say never," he said.

"I found out that politics divides people. I wanted to serve the people and do something for the society, that is why I fought elections.

"Now I am associated with the game and sharing my knowledge with youngsters in my academy. I want as many players from to the Indian team," said Kaif who played 13 Test and 125 ODIs between 2000 and 2006.

He said transcends all boundaries like religion and caste.

"There are these dividing factors in society and we know that. But is above all these. You perform, score runs and take wickets. You will get selection irrespective of the religion, or caste or region you belong to. In my whole career, I have never felt discriminated on that basis of anything. It was all about performance," he said.

