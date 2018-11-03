Body of Australian man found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya

The body of an Australian citizen was found hanging from a tree in town of Bihar's district on Saturday, a said.

of Police said the body has been identified as that of (33), a resident of Westmead, a suburb of in

The incident came to light when some local residents noticed it while passing through Rajapur area on Saturday morning. They immediately informed the local police.

The police claimed that a suicide note was found.

The note mentions a phone number and a request that Heath's sister be informed about the death.

The body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)