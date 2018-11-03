Body of Australian man found hanging from tree in Bodh Gaya

The body of an Australian citizen was found hanging from a tree in Bodh Gaya town of Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday, a senior police official said.
City Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the body has been identified as that of Heath Allan (33), a resident of Westmead, a suburb of Sydney in Australia.
The incident came to light when some local residents noticed it while passing through Rajapur area on Saturday morning. They immediately informed the local police.
The police claimed that a suicide note was found.
The note mentions a phone number and a request that Heath's sister be informed about the death.
The body has been sent to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya for post-mortem, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU