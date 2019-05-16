Kerala cueists Athul, Shalouf post wins

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Adesh Kothari of Q-Lounge defeated higher-ranked Hariharan Rajamani (Cues & Yous) by three frames to one in the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Snooker Championship 2019 here Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala players Athul Kishore and Shalouf recorded easy 3-0 wins over Santosh and S Magesh respectively.

Adesh played consistent snooker and kept the score ticking despite not being able to run up big breaks while Hariharan couldn't find his range.

Down 0-2, Hari bounced back to win the third frame but his rival won a well-contested fourth frame to emerge 3-1 winner.

Wasim Ahmed of Railways went down by three frames to two against Abhinav Krishnamoorthy of Buddys. In another match that went the distance, Sree Deepadarshan (TNBSA) beat the experienced D Bhuvaneshwaran of TNBSA.

Results: Adesh Kothari (Q-Lounge) bt Hariharan Rajamani (Cues & Yous) 3-1 (76-25, 79-39, 36-46, 71-58); Athul Kishore (Kerala) bt Santosh (Coimbatore) 3-0 (43-33, 54-24, 54-38); Sajiv Mathews (Towers Club) bt Yatheender Raj (YMCA) 3-0 (48-30, 53-21, 72-45); P Vijay Kumar (Q-Tricks) bt Madan (Cue Zone) 3-0 (77-19, 51-25, 68-39).

Uday Kumar bt Raj Mohan 3-2 (59-53, 10-59, 57-69, 59-36, 62-7); Prateesh Singhla (TNBSA) bt M K Manoj (Gymkhana) 3-0 (66-24, 52-15, 45-16); Satish Kumar (TNCA) bt Hari Prabhu (Cue Zone) 3-0 (72-32, 44-35, 68-39); Abhinav Krishnamoorthy (Buddys) bt Wasim Ahmed (SRSA) 3-2 (53-37, 18-58, 67-62, 2-65, 56-37).

Shalouf (Kerala) bt S Magesh (MRC) 3-0 (58-21, 50-48, 57-21); Sharath (Q-Lounge) bt Damu Menon (TNBSA) 3-1 (65-34, 70-21, 40-62, 62-38); Sree Deepadarshan (TNBSA) bt D Bhuvaneshwaran (TNBSA) 3-2 (54-62, 49-7, 55-25, 34-70, 60-46).

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 17:11 IST

