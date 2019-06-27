Yogi reviews progress of e-registry system

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting of the Stamp and Registration Department at the Lok Bhavan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, he said the e-registry system should be made foolproof and its installation expedited so that all transactions in the department are made paperless.

He directed Revenue Minister Nand Gopal Nandi to hold review meeting at least once a month regarding progress of the e-registry system.

Adityanath said the department should ensure better services to the common man, and if there is any need for amendment in any article it should be done.

There should be a slab system for registry, he said.

Talking about the digitisation of the department, the chief minister said, "Every decision should be taken within a week and no delay would be entertained."



"Land dispute is the reason behind many crimes, and we should see what better can be done so that there are less disputes. And if for this, we have to adopt a system, then it should be adopted in a time-bound manner," Adityanath said.

