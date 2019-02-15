Pall of gloom descends on Jharkhand's village after killing of CRPF jawan in Pulwama attack

A pall of gloom has descended on Pharsma village of Vijay Soreng, who was among the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the terror attack.

"I feel proud of the martyrdom of my son. I expect from the to avenge the killings," Brish Soreng, a retired army person and the father of Vijay Soreng, told persons visiting his home on Friday.

A gave the sad of Vijay's death to his family last night following which villagers have been flocking his home in Pharsma village in Basia block of the district, about 94 km from capital Ranchi.

Vijay's mother said she wants a revenge for the terror attack.

Basia Vinod Kumar, the also joined the grieving family members.

Born in 1974 and completing matriculation in 1990, Vijay had joined the force in the Signal group in 1993.

He is survived by a son from his first wife. He married again after his first wife left him in 2002 and had one son and two daughters from the second marriage, according to family sources.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)