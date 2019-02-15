Cleric, 3 others held for instigating people against Pak PM

Four persons, including a cleric, have been arrested in Pakistan's province for allegedly using derogatory language and instigating people against over his plan to set up 1,100 cinema halls in the country, the police said on Friday.

The cleric, and his three followers were arrested on Thursday from Multan, about 300 kms from here, they said.

Yazdani had delivered a speech in a mosque in allegedly instigating people against for his "plan to establish 1,100 cinema halls" in the country, according to the FIR.

He also slammed for defending "drinking", besides criticising a proposed bill on allocation of quota for the non-Muslims in the jobs of Islamic studies teachers.

Police said that his three followers were arrested for recording the cleric's speech on their and uploaded it on their accounts.

On Sunday last, the had arrested for allegedly uploading "defamatory and obnoxious" posts against the judiciary, government institutions and intelligence agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)