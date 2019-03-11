Youth held with grenades outside Army camp in J&K's Poonch

A youth was arrested with two grenades from outside an Army camp in and Kashmir's district on Monday, official sources said.

Rajinder Singh, a resident of Kalakote area, was stopped for checking by Army personnel when he was found moving under suspicious circumstances outside the gate in Surankote around 10.15 am, they said.

A recruitment rally of the was underway and he had come to take part in it, they said.

The sources said an under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenade and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession.

He was immediately arrested and handed over to police for further investigation, they said, adding that further details are awaited.

