YouTube to ban 'manipulated' election videos to stem misinformation

The Google-owned video service said it was taking the measures as part of an effort to be a 'more reliable source' for news and to promote a 'healthy political discourse'

AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

YouTube said Monday it would remove election-related videos that are "manipulated or doctored" to mislead voters, in the latest effort to stem online misinformation.

The Google-owned video service said it was taking the measures as part of an effort to be a "more reliable source" for news and to promote a "healthy political discourse."

Leslie Miller, YouTube's vice president of government affairs and public policy, said in a blog post that the service's community standards will ban "content that has been technically manipulated or doctored in a way that misleads users ... and may pose a serious risk of egregious harm."


The policy also bans content which aims to mislead people about voting or the census processes.
