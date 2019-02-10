JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Hotels, accommodations to contribute around 70 pc of total business by 2022: MakeMyTrip

Day ahead of poll announcement, MP govt made 'Up-Lokayukt' appointment
Business Standard

Zac Efron undergoes surgery

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Zac Efron had to undergo a surgery after he tore his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on a recent ski trip.

The actor shared the news on Twitter with a photograph in which he is sitting in a wheelchair with his left knee in a brace.

In the picture, he sticks out his tongue and flashes the "hang loose" sign.

"I tore my ACL... but all is good. I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I'll keep you updated as I heal and progress. Thanks for all the love and positivity," Efron, 31, tweeted.

The actor will next be seen in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile", a biographical crime thriller on serial killer Ted Bundy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements