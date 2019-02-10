Suspected militants make failed bid to kidnap bizman in Assam

Suspected militants of All (AANLA) have made a failed bid to kidnap a in Lower Assam's district, police said Sunday.

Six miscreants came in three motorbikes and opened fire before hurling a grenade, which did not explode, at a market place in Panery in the district Saturday night, in their attempt to kidnap the businessman, said.

Local people, however, came to the rescue of the man, and contacted the police, he said.

The grenade has been defused and three suspected militants of the militant group arrested in connection with the incident, Sarma said, adding that the situation was under control.

