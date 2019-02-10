Kate Winslet held her breath underwater for 7 minutes for 'Avatar' sequel: Cameron

Filmmaker says Oscar-winning was "excited" about doing the underwater scenes for "Avatar" sequel.

The revealed that the could hold her breath for seven minutes during the training for the underwater sequences.

"She was really excited about doing the water work and at her peak, I think she held her breath for seven-and-a-half minutes not during the scene but just during the training. She was regularly doing two-or-three minute scenes, underwater acting and swimming," Cameron told Vulture.

"She truly embraced the physicality of the character. She was a dream to work with not the pain in the a** that she was the first time," he joked.

'No, she was a dream on Titanic as well."



Winslet joins Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Oona Chaplin, and in the sequel to Cameron's 2009 fantasy action film.

" 2" is scheduled to release in December 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)