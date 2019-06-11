Zardari sent on 10-day physical remand

Former Ali was sent on a 10-day physical remand by an accountability court here on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested in a multi-million dollar case.

A team of the (NAB) arrested the Peoples Party co- hours after the rejected his bail plea.

Zardari, 63, and his sister are two of the main accused in the scandal which utilised to channel illegally gained funds out of

According to the NAB officials, the duo made transactions of Rs 150 million through alleged

The arrest warrants were issued on Sunday by the NAB, the anti-corruption watchdog, which is probing them in the case.

was brought to the court on Friday by a team of the accountability bureau.

During the court proceedings,the NAB requested 14-day physical remand for Zardari, which was opposed by his

NAB officials had requested the court for 14-day physical remand of the (PPP)

NAB informed the court that fake bank accounts were opened with the help of bank officials. Abbasi said that had been arrested and his remand was necessary for investigation.

Zardari requested the court for more facilities in the He also requested for an attendant and medical facilities.

The court has ordered Zardari to be presented before the court on June 21, Geo TV reported.

At least 500 police personnel were being deployed around the federal capital for security purpose. At least 300 policemen were deployed outside the NAB headquarters, while roads leading to accountability court remained closed for all kind of traffic.

Prior to his arrival at the court, a three-member team of doctors conducted a medical examination of the former According to the NAB sources, Zardari was found to be fit for physical remand.

The report was presented to the in his chambers.

Zardari, the 11th of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, has denied any link with the fake accounts. He has said the allegation was part of a vilification campaign by the ruling to malign opposition leaders.

He was elected as a member of the from the NA-213 Nawabshah seat of province in last year's

Zardari's arrest prompted a strong reaction from the Opposition and sporadic protests by PPP workers in various parts of the country, mostly in the party-ruled province.

Terming his father's arrest an act of political victimisation by the government, PPP said the Constitution guarantees the right of fair trial to every citizen. He appealed to party workers to remain calm and wait for party directives.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)