NAB summons Zardari on May 9 in fake accounts case

Pakistan's anti-corruption body on Tuesday summoned former Ali in the on May 9.

According to Geo News, the (NAB) has prepared another reference in the and has summoned the Peoples Party (PPP)

The reference relates to the awarding of a water supply contract to a private company.

NAB officials allege that Harish and Company had taken a contract for water supply from the Sindh government's Special Initiative Department, but no work was done on the project, the report said.

It is further alleged that these funds were used to meet the expenses of Zardari's residence, Naudero House.

NAB officials say that Harish and Company was the front company to Park Lane Estate which led to a loss of Rs 60 million to the national exchequer.

A reference was also filed against the Special Initiative Department's former and others.

and his sister are among those being investigated by a joint commission comprising members of the (FIA) and intelligence services, by order of the Supreme Court, for allegedly laundering money through at least 29 fake accounts.

The two have been granted interim bail till May 9.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)