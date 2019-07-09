MD Ashok Venkatramani quits Zee Media Corp with effect from July 9

-
ALSO READ
Zee Entertainment jumps 14% after Friday's crash, brokerages remain upbeat
Zee denies any link with Nityank Infra amid money laundering allegations
Zee Entertainment falls 6% after promoters sell shares
Essel Group shares trade weak; Zee Ent, Zee Media, Dish TV down 10%
Essel promoter entities sell shares worth over Rs 1,050 cr in 6 listed cos
-
Zee Media Corporation Ltd Tuesday said its Managing Director Ashok Venkatramani has resigned from the company.
Venkatramani's resgination will be effective from July 9, 2019.
"Ashok Venkatramani has decided to pursue interest outside the company and has accordingly resigned as Managing Director of the company with effect from close of business on July 9, 2019," said Zee Media in a regulatory filing.
Venkatramani, an almunus of IIM Ahmedabad and Harvard Business School, has over three decades of experience in sales and marketing.
Zee Media's news channel network comprises 14 television channels including four national news channels -- Zee News, Zee Hindustan, Zee Business and Zee Salaam --and one global channel, WION.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU