Zinc futures fall 0.20% on global trend

Taking weak cues from overseas markets, prices fell by 0.20 per cent in futures market Friday after speculators trimmed positions amid muted demand at the domestic physical markets.

for delivery in current month was trading lower by 40 paise, or 0.20 per cent, at Rs 197.35 per kg in a business turnover of 2,402 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Marketmen said cutting down of bets by traders on subdued overseas cues and low demand at the domestic spot markets, mainly attributed the fall in prices at futures trade here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)