Escorts tractor sales up 12 pc at 7,240 units in Feb

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery Friday reported 12 per cent increase in tractor sales at 7,240 units in February.

The company had sold 6,462 units in February 2018.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 6,918 units as against 6,295 units in February 2018, up 9.9 per cent, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Exports last month grew to 322 units compared to 167 units in February last year.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 11:05 IST

