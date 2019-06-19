Zinc futures shed 0.24 pc on tepid demand

prices fell 0.24 per cent to Rs 223.65 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators reduced their exposure, taking negative cues from the spot market on fading demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for June delivery declined by 50 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 223.65 per kg in a business turnover of 4,655 lots.

Similarly, for July delivery traded lower by 90 paise, or 0.44 per cent, at Rs 203.60 per kg in 1,544 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by traders due to easing demand from consuming industries at the spot market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

