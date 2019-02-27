Zinc futures shed 0.53% on profit-booking

futures Wednesday fell 0.53 per cent to Rs 195.90 per kg as speculators booked profits amid low demand at the domestic spot markets.

At the Multi commodity Exchange, for delivery in far-month April eased by Rs 1.05, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 195.90 per kg in a business turnover of 233 lots.

The for delivery in current month also fell by 90 paise, or 0.50 per cent to Rs 196 per kg in 1,548 lots.

Marketmen said trimming of positions by participants to book profits amid low demand in the domestic spot market, kept pressure on prices in futures trade.

