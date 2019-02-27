Silver futures up 0.06%

Continuing its upward march, silver prices edged higher by 0.06 per cent to Rs 40,078 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators widened their positions despite weak global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March up Rs 24, or 0.06 per cent to Rs 40,078 per kg in business turnover of 1,209 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in February gained Rs 22, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 40,085 per kg in 1,345 lots.

The rise in silver prices at futures trade was mostly attributed to raising of positions by participants but a weak trend in global markets, limited the gains.

Globally, spot silver shed 0.22 per cent to USD 15.95 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)