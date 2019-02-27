IAF aircraft crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, one dead

An aircraft crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least one person, officials said. The jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said. ALSO READ: LIVE: Pak violates Indian air space, drops bombs; air traffic suspended

The aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said, adding one body was seen near the site crash.

The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, they said, adding the fate of the pilots was not known.

#Visuals from the crash site of a military aircraft in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam. pic.twitter.com/9mc3BZTgCQ — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

#SpotVisuals: Police on military aircraft crash in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam, say, "Two bodies have been found at the crash site." pic.twitter.com/Tg2uFeJjdW — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019