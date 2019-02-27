IAF aircraft crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, one dead

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

IAF aircraft
Photo: ANI

An IAF aircraft crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least one person, officials said. The jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said. ALSO READ: LIVE: Pak violates Indian air space, drops bombs; air traffic suspended

The aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said, adding one body was seen near the site crash.

The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, they said, adding the fate of the pilots was not known.
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 11:20 IST

