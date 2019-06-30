Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman remarry

Actors Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman have tied the knot once again.

The couple, who exchanged vows earlier this year, said their 'I dos' this time in front of family and friends at Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz's home in Paris, France.

According to Elle magazine, the actor's mother, actor Lisa Bonet and her stepfather, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa were also in attendance.

Zoe's "Big Little Lies" co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley were also present and so were Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne, Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Earlier, Karl was photographed arriving at their rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Laperouse in royal blue suit, while Zoe was dressed in bridal biker shorts which she paired with a matching satin bra top and crochet fringe dress.

Last October in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Zoe accidentally revealed she was engaged to Karl after he popped the question in her living room in early 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)